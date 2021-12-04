ABC made bizarre technical mistake at halftime of Big 12 title game

ABC’s broadcast of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship had a brief and inexplicable technical error at halftime.

The telecast was cutting to commercial and running through sponsors in typical fashion. However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something very odd: the video used was of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama, the site of the SEC baseball tournament.

as noted by @valleyshook a truly baffling clip from an unknown SEC baseball tournament in the past just aired during halftime of the Big 12 championship. pic.twitter.com/X3vPrz1y2U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 4, 2021

Not many people noticed, but those that did were left utterly baffled.

Why did they show a flyover if the Hoover Met during the SEC baseball championship during halftime of the BXII football championship pic.twitter.com/zii7XuZd8o — PodKATT (@valleyshook) December 4, 2021

Maybe this was actually on purpose and ABC producers just thought the video made for good flavor, even though it had absolutely nothing to do with the Big 12 title game. The footage wasn’t even particularly recent, judging by the fact that the flags of SEC schools were flying in front of the stadium.

The good news? It’s not as if this actually matters, or hinders the telecast in anyway. There are enough examples of those sorts of mistakes, and ABC did not want to add to their ranks.