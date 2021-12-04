 Skip to main content
ABC made bizarre technical mistake at halftime of Big 12 title game

December 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

ABC Hoover Met shot

ABC’s broadcast of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship had a brief and inexplicable technical error at halftime.

The telecast was cutting to commercial and running through sponsors in typical fashion. However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something very odd: the video used was of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama, the site of the SEC baseball tournament.

Not many people noticed, but those that did were left utterly baffled.

Maybe this was actually on purpose and ABC producers just thought the video made for good flavor, even though it had absolutely nothing to do with the Big 12 title game. The footage wasn’t even particularly recent, judging by the fact that the flags of SEC schools were flying in front of the stadium.

The good news? It’s not as if this actually matters, or hinders the telecast in anyway. There are enough examples of those sorts of mistakes, and ABC did not want to add to their ranks.

