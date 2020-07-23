ACC reportedly discussing 11-game college football schedule with late start

The ACC is coming up with plans for a modified college football schedule this fall.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that they will play conference-only schedules this year. Some other conferences will not be playing football this fall. We are still awaiting word from the ACC, SEC and Big 12, among other conferences, to learn their plans.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, the ACC is considering an 11-game schedule. The schedule would include 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 24, 2020

The start date would not be Sept. 5, which would have been the first big Saturday of the college football season, but one of the following weeks in September.

The Pac-12 reportedly is considering a 10-game season of only conference opponents, beginning on Sept. 19. They would aim for two bye weeks to allow for the possibility of games being cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The ACC may try to do the same in order to give the best chance of a full season taking place.