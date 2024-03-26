 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 26, 2024

Adrian Peterson’s brother drawing big interest as a QB recruit

March 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Nelson Peterson Jr in front of an Oklahoma banner

Adrian Peterson’s football career may be over, but the Peterson name continues to roll strong in the football world.

Nelson Peterson Jr., who is Adrian’s brother, is making a name for himself as a high school quarterback recruit. Nelson is a quarterback recruit from the 2026 class, meaning he is finishing his sophomore year of high school at Forney in Texas.

Peterson is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He recently was invited to an Elite 11 regional camp in Austin, Texas, and he also shined at a UA camp in Dallas.

Peterson has received one scholarship offer so far — from Texas Tech. He also went on a visit to Oklahoma earlier this month.

Oklahoma is the same school where his brother Adrian emerged as a star. Adrian started as a running back for the Sooners in 2004 and was an absolute monster immediately as a freshman.

Adrian rushed for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman. He finished his three-year career with 4,041 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. Peterson then became a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and went on to put together a Hall of Fame-quality career in the NFL.

Nelson certainly has the pedigree, if nothing else. He’ll be a player to watch during his recruiting process.

Article Tags

Adrian PetersonNelson Peterson Jr
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus