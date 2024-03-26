Adrian Peterson’s brother drawing big interest as a QB recruit

Adrian Peterson’s football career may be over, but the Peterson name continues to roll strong in the football world.

Nelson Peterson Jr., who is Adrian’s brother, is making a name for himself as a high school quarterback recruit. Nelson is a quarterback recruit from the 2026 class, meaning he is finishing his sophomore year of high school at Forney in Texas.

Peterson is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He recently was invited to an Elite 11 regional camp in Austin, Texas, and he also shined at a UA camp in Dallas.

The QB group was loaded at UA Camp in Dallas. Here are five gems of the camp: ⭐️2025 Armirie Williams-Hall @ArmirieW_Hall @StillKimball ⭐️2025 Carter Jones @cj_qb1 @LancasterFBwebo ⭐️2025 Landon Locke @LandynLocke @rockwalljfndfb ⭐️2026 Nelson Peterson Jr @NLP_8… pic.twitter.com/1Tvgn7aJdF — TX TOP TALENT (@TXTopTalent) March 11, 2024

Peterson has received one scholarship offer so far — from Texas Tech. He also went on a visit to Oklahoma earlier this month.

Oklahoma is the same school where his brother Adrian emerged as a star. Adrian started as a running back for the Sooners in 2004 and was an absolute monster immediately as a freshman.

Adrian rushed for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman. He finished his three-year career with 4,041 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns. Peterson then became a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and went on to put together a Hall of Fame-quality career in the NFL.

Nelson certainly has the pedigree, if nothing else. He’ll be a player to watch during his recruiting process.