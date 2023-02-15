Aidan Hutchinson shares his favorite Jim Harbaugh memory

Jim Harbaugh is known for his quirkiness as much as for his prowess as a football coach. So it’s no surprise that one of his former players has a great favorite memory of the coach.

Aidan Hutchinson spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan at Radio Row in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl last week. The former Michigan defensive star was asked for his favorite memory of the Wolverines head coach

Hutchinson said it was Harbaugh’s funny workout style and attire. According to Hutchinson, Harbaugh would just attack the squat rack at any point and in any clothes, though often shirtless.

“It was just one of those things every day you’d come to practice,” Hutchinson said. “Coach Harbaugh is in the weight room, khakis on, cleats on, shirts off, squatting. That’s like a very normal thing you see from Coach Harbaugh. You see it, you acknowledge it and you’re just like, ‘There’s Coach,’ and you go on to practice.”

That’s quite an outfit to squat in, but it’s just what Harbaugh does.

Last year on a recruiting trip at a school in Florida, Harbaugh did some squats while wearing a button down shirt and slacks.

For college coaches such as Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, life on the road recruiting can make it difficult to get in a daily workout. So today in the Oliva Weight Room at Jesuit, Harbaugh worked some squats into his visit.#AMDG l #GoTigers l #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KeoftiJP4s — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) January 20, 2022

That’s just Jim Harbaugh for you. It’s quite fitting that that is Hutchinson’s favorite memory of his coach.

Harbaugh has been the coach at Michigan since 2015. He has led the team to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, squatting his way through it.