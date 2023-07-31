Son of Oregon QB legend announces his college commitment

Akili Smith Jr., the son of former Oregon Ducks quarterback legend Akili Smith, has announced his college commitment.

The younger Smith is following his father and committing to play at Oregon.

Smith Jr. is rated as a 4-star prospect by most recruiting services. ESPN rates him as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in California for the 2025 recruiting class.

Smith Jr. passed for 2,432 yards, 29 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions as a sophomore last fall for Vista Murrieta High School. The 6-foot-5 QB has since transferred to Lincoln High School in San Diego.

Many football fans will remember Smith’s father as a bust in the NFL following his days at Oregon. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Akili Smith No. 3 overall in 1999. He struggled in the NFL and passed for just 5 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over his career. He later saw time in NFL Europe and the CFL.

Prior to the NFL, Smith starred for the Ducks in 1998. He led the Pac-10 in passing yards (3,763) and the entire NCAA in passing yards per attempt. He was first in a line of strong quarterbacks for the Ducks, as A.J. Feeley and then Joey Harrington followed him as the team’s starters under Mike Bellotti.

Akili Jr grew up as an Oregon fan thanks to his father. He attended the football team’s spring game in April, and then he visited the program over the weekend. Akili Jr. entered the weekend having a strong feeling he would commit, and he did just that.