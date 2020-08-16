 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, August 16, 2020

Alabama AD, OL react to large crowds in Tuscaloosa

August 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

One of the recurring messages ahead of college football season, particularly in SEC country, is that fans who want to see a season should take care to follow social distancing procedures and wear masks in public. On Sunday, a couple of key figures at Alabama reacted to images that showed many in Tuscaloosa doing the opposite of those things.

Alabama center Chris Owens shared a picture of a large crowd in Tuscaloosa, many of whom did not appear to be wearing masks. Owens was critical of the crowd for failing to follow these measures.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was even more direct, sharing a different viral photo and warning that such crowds were putting college football season in jeopardy.

Nick Saban has starred in PSAs urging people to follow health and safety guidelines. Alabama’s administration is clearly trying to enforce that message as well, warning of the possible consequences of not doing so.

