Alabama player pulled cringeworthy social media move after Texas loss

Alabama lost a tough game to Texas on Saturday night, but one of Nick Saban’s top players did not seem all that bothered by the result.

Not long after Texas pulled off a 34-24 upset over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide tight end Amari Niblack decided to do some dancing on Instagram live. The sophomore even still appeared to have his arms taped from the game. Niblack was sporting a big smile and at one point called a woman over to show her how many people were watching the stream.

After we took an L He said “Bae look at how many views I got” 🫠 pic.twitter.com/vmAnok9e1G — Khaotic Vibez (@Khaotic_Vibez) September 10, 2023

On one hand, you have people who say there is no point in a college kid sulking over a loss. On the other, you have those who wonder what Saban would think if he saw something like that.

Niblack has had a great start to the season. He had 2 catches for 49 yards and a touchdown against Texas and has 4 catches for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns in Alabama’s first two games. He has the potential to be a breakout star, but dancing on Instagram live immediately after a loss is not the best look.

