Alabama scores big recruiting win with latest commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide are once again flexing their recruiting muscles, even after Nick Saban’s departure.

Caleb Cunningham, a five-star wide receiver and top-20 overall prospect in the class of 2025, announced Saturday that he has committed to Alabama. The Crimson Tide fended off interest from Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss to land Cunningham.

“I just knew it man,” Cunningham told Chad Simmons of On3. “It was really in the middle of the visit. It just felt different. I had been there before, and Alabama was always high on my list, but I knew that was where I wanted to be. That is why I committed to Alabama.”

Any fears of Alabama’s decline, at least on the recruiting front, are clearly being put to rest. Cunningham’s commitment means the Crimson Tide now have the No. 2 overall recruiting class in 2025, at least according to On3’s rankings, trailing only Ohio State.

Alabama lost a lot of talent after Saban retired, but new coach Kalen DeBoer does appear to have steadied the ship. This is just the latest example of that.