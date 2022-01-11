Alabama awarded controversial fumble on key Stetson Bennett play in 4th quarter

Alabama was awarded a fumble on a critical play by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth quarter of the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night.

Georgia was leading 13-12 in the fourth quarter and had a 3rd-and-8 at their 27. Bennett was under pressure and tried to scramble away. Just as Christian Harris was tackling him, Bennett started to try throwing a pass.

He lost control of the ball, and Brian Branch somehow grabbed it just before going out of bounds.

On 3rd & 8, Bennett under pressure fumble recovered by ALA .. under review#GoDawgs 13 #RollTide 12 Q4 pic.twitter.com/gZ2JslMJQE — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 11, 2022

The officials ruled that it was a fumble. They reviewed the play to see whether the fumble call would stand or whether they would penalize Bennett for intentional grounding. They decided the call on the field would stand, giving Alabama a huge turnover and the ball at the Georgia 16.

Here’s another look:

Bryce Young ended up throwing a touchdown pass to Cameron Latu to give Bama an 18-13 lead.

Not only was that a huge, game-changing call, but what’s extra tough for Georgia fans to stomach is that a similar play early in the game was reviewed and went against them. Many felt the refs should have ruled in the offense’s favor on both calls to maintain consistency. Instead, both calls benefited Alabama (here was the first call).