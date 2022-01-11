Georgia loses touchdown on overturned call to incompletion
Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia needed only two minutes of action to have its first on-field controversy.
Bama got the ball first and had a 1st-and-10 at their 44. Bryce Young was under pressure and couldn’t decide if he was going to attempt a pass or not. He ended up getting the ball knocked out of his hand as he was sacked, and the Bulldogs returned the fumble for a touchdown.
The officials on the field called it a touchdown. However, they reviewed the scoring play and changed the call to an incompletion, erasing the touchdown.
Here is the play:
Here is a closer look at Young’s arm:
Was an incomplete pass the correct ruling? Georgia fans didn’t like the call, but Bama fans were relieved to get a do-over.