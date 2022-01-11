 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 10, 2022

Georgia loses touchdown on overturned call to incompletion

January 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Bryce Young throws incompletion

Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia needed only two minutes of action to have its first on-field controversy.

Bama got the ball first and had a 1st-and-10 at their 44. Bryce Young was under pressure and couldn’t decide if he was going to attempt a pass or not. He ended up getting the ball knocked out of his hand as he was sacked, and the Bulldogs returned the fumble for a touchdown.

The officials on the field called it a touchdown. However, they reviewed the scoring play and changed the call to an incompletion, erasing the touchdown.

Here is the play:

Here is a closer look at Young’s arm:

Was an incomplete pass the correct ruling? Georgia fans didn’t like the call, but Bama fans were relieved to get a do-over.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus