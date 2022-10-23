 Skip to main content
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout

October 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
DeMarcco Hellams points at Jahquez Robinson

We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers.

Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.

Mississippi State had a 2nd-and-goal from inside the 1 with three seconds left. Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

After the touchdown, senior defensive back DeMarco Hellams was seen getting angry with teammate Jahquez Robinson. At that moment, the 30-6 result mattered little to Hellams. What mattered to him was the defensive miscue on the final play.

Hellams let Robinson hear it for being out of position on the final play.

It seems like Hellams’ assignment was to stay on quarterback Will Rogers, to force a handoff inside. Robinson seemingly was supposed to be there to meet Marks in the gap, but was nowhere to be found, spoiling the shutout.

Not only was Hellams unhappy with Robinson, but in his postgame interview, Nick Saban said it was too bad they lost the shutout on the final play.

This play is a perfect example of what makes Alabama what they are. Under Saban, the players are trained to play flawless football until the game ends, regardless of the score. Remember that video from the national championship in 2013 when Bama routed Notre Dame? This was a moment just like it.

