Alabama no longer favored to win national championship

If Nick Saban is looking for some fresh motivation at this point in the college football season, he has it.

The new futures odds for the winner of this season’s college football national champion were released by SportsBetting.ag. They no longer have Alabama as the favorite to win the championship.

Instead, they have Georgia listed as the favorite at +175. Bama isn’t too far behind though at 2-1 odds. The Crimson Tide likely slipped a bit after playing a tight game with Texas and barely winning 20-19.

After those two schools, there is a big dropoff. Ohio State has the next lowest odds at 7-2, while Clemson and USC are tied with 12-1 odds after that. Then schools like Oklahoma and Michigan are 25-1.

Anyone below Oklahoma and Michigan has at least 50-1 odds.

The odds confirm what many have believed for a few years: it’s a 2-team race between Bama and Georgia, and there realistically are only a handful of teams with a reasonable shot at winning the championship.

If only seven schools have a 25-1 shot or better at winning the national championship, it makes you wonder why the CFP is expanding to 12 teams, instead of a much more reasonable amount: 8.

Bama faces Louisiana Monroe this weekend, while Georgia has a tougher game at South Carolina.