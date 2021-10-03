Alabama mascot, CBS have fun with Lane Kiffin popcorn comment

Both Alabama and CBS had some fun with Lane Kiffin over his popcorn comment.

Kiffin was interviewed by CBS’ Jamie Erdahl prior to Saturday’s kickoff between his Ole Miss Rebels and the Alabama Crimson Tide. At the end of his interview, Kiffin told viewers to get their popcorn ready” (watch here).

Well, Kiffin’s team didn’t exactly live up to his hype. They fell behind 28-0 and lost 42-21.

At halftime, CBS had some fun by putting out buckets of popcorn for their analysts.

Funniest moment: CBS Sports at halftime of Ole Miss/Alabama having Adan Zucker, Brian Jones, and Rick Neuheisel all having buckets of popcorn as Lane Kiffin told Jamie Erdahl in pregame interview, “Get your popcorn ready.” Alabama leads 28-0 at the half. pic.twitter.com/Tsz53zAEWw — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) October 2, 2021

Then Alabama had some fun with it. Their mascot Big Al danced around with a bucket of popcorn surrounding its costume.

Kiffin wasn’t wrong. He knew Bama was going to put on a show.