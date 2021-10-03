Lane Kiffin trolled over ‘popcorn’ interview after Ole Miss loss

Lane Kiffin was trolled on social media in response to his subtle confidence ahead of Saturday’s game at Alabama.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels lost 42-21 at Bama and make a bit of a second half comeback after falling behind 28-0 at halftime.

Prior to the game, Kiffin was interviewed by CBS and told fans to “get your popcorn ready.” The implication was that his team was getting ready to put on a show.

"Get your popcorn ready." – Lane Kiffin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

Unfortunately, they fizzled out pretty quickly and got dominated in the first half. After the game, fans had a fun time with the “popcorn” quote on Twitter. They had all sorts of jokes.

Lane Kiffin in pregame interview: “Get your popcorn ready” Nick Saban during game: pic.twitter.com/wbROI6t7Yh — 🇺🇸🗽Bryant Grice🗽🇺🇸 (@CoachGriceAT) October 2, 2021

Hey @Lane_Kiffin, daddy got the popcorn ready pic.twitter.com/oZXKbyWZjb — Dean Hudson (@smoothDhud4) October 2, 2021

Hey, Kiffin promised fans a show, but was never specific. Maybe he was talking about what Alabama was going to do in the game?