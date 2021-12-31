Alabama players showed great discipline ahead of playoff game

Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.

Nick Saban reiterates the players voted to not leave the team hotel. "You're not gonna remember what you did on Tuesday night in Dallas three months from now, three weeks from now or three years from now. But you'll remember for the rest of your life what happens in the game." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 30, 2021

Such a decision serves two purposes.

One, it helps players avoid the trouble that can arise when going out and exploring new cities. Two, it can help the players avoid potential COVID complications.

There is a big reason why Alabama is such a successful program, and this helps prove it. Not only do they have talent, but their players all prioritize football and are willing to make sacrifices with extracurricular activities in order to focus on winning. They also appear to make the right decisions on their own without needing the coaches to make the decisions for them.

That, my friends, is what we call culture. Alabama has a winning culture, and their players have completely bought in.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports