Angry Alabama fan flipping the bird during loss to FSU becomes meme

One Alabama fan was not at all pleased about being shown on camera during Saturday’s upset loss.

The No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide kicked off their season on Saturday with a stunning defeat to unranked Florida State. The Seminoles managed to defend their home turf at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. and held off Alabama by a fairly comfortable 31-17 final score.

As Florida State was icing the game with a clock-killing drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the ESPN broadcast cut to an Alabama fan sitting in the stands. The fan caught wind of the camera on him and promptly gave the middle finger (before the cameraman quickly panned away).

This Alabama fan hit the camera with a solid death stare/middle finger combo. pic.twitter.com/sRfwbn0302 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

The moment immediately blew up online, and a bunch of funny memes resulted.

When you added Bama ML to every parlay today pic.twitter.com/7UIDDlhVYs — br_betting (@br_betting) August 30, 2025

Alabama fans were used to being an elite program under ex-head coach Nick Saban, but some of the luster has since come off under Saban’s successor Kalen DeBoer. After failing to achieve a 10-win season last year (along losing in the ReliaQuest Bowl), DeBoer has now brought the Tide to their first season-opening loss since 2001.

With some prominent football figures having even accused Tide fans of being “entitled” in the past, many are likely enjoying the slice of humble pie that Alabama is getting right now.