Announcer’s comments about Kentucky transfer Ray Davis go viral

Kentucky running back Ray Davis made the decisive catch during the Wildcats’ 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday night. But Davis’ name went viral for a different reason.

Davis caught a touchdown pass from Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary to bring their side ahead by two scores midway through the fourth quarter. While the SEC Network broadcast showed Davis sitting on the bench, play-by-play announcer Pete Sousa gave a spiel about Davis that caught some fans off guard.

“There is Ray Davis. 51 yards on that drive alone running and receiving. … 9 months ago when he jumped to the portal, everybody wanted him. 11 years ago as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him. And now here he is, found some love, found football. And he has had an amazing journey,” Sousa said of the Kentucky player.

Yall gotta listen to this 😭😭😭😭😭😭 "There is Ray Davis …. 9 months ago when he jumped to the portal, everybody wanted him… 11 years ago as a foster kid, really nobody wanted him. And now here he is, found some love, found football…" c'mon 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bc7qcL9kyH — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 9, 2023

Sousa’s on-air speech about Davis drew a handful of stunned reactions on social media from fans tuning into the Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky clash. Those fans couldn’t believe the announcer would seemingly embarrass Davis for being unwanted as a foster child.

Watching the game live, and as a foster parent myself, this was CRINGE and horrible. — John Mark Lawrence (@johnmark276) September 9, 2023

That’s disgusting — Evan grimes (@fearthe_G) September 9, 2023

However, Sousa was actually using Davis’ own words, which were featured in a column by Darrell Bird of The Cats’ Pause.

In the piece by Bird, Davis recounted his harrowing experience of trying to reach out to family members and friends to take him in 11 years ago. Davis himself said the “nobody wants you” quote that Sousa paraphrased on the broadcast.

Davis became a hot commodity during the last college football transfer portal after a standout 2022 season at Vanderbilt. Davis ran for over a thousand yards for the Commodores.

Davis ran for 52 yards on 12 carries against Eastern Kentucky. He also caught 3 passes for 36 yards and 1 touchdown to help Kentucky start their season at 2-0.