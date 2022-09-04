Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move

Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention.

Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.

Richardson faked a toss, then faked a jump pass, spun around, and found Ja’Quavion Fraziars wide open in the end zone for two points.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON IS BOX OFFICE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/65NhVdGl7Z — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2022

That conversion made the score 22-19.

Everyone thought Richardson was sure to be tackled when he had two Utah defenders right in front of him. But he managed to fake them out and escape.

The 2-point conversion was a huge deal in the game. Had Florida only gone for one, or not converted, then Utah might have been able to kick a field goal in the final minute to win the game rather than try for a touchdown. Instead, Utah was trying to score the go-ahead touchdown, and Amari Burney intercepted a Cameron Rising pass to seal the 29-26 win.