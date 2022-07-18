Florida QB ditches nickname, logo due to gun reasons

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is making one big change ahead of the 2022 season, but not on the football field.

Richardson announced via Twitter Sunday that he will no longer use his “AR-15″ nickname and scope reticle that is part of the branding for his recently launched apparel line.

In his statement, Richardson said that he did not want his name and brand to be associated with assault rifles used in mass shootings, which he does not condone.

“After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname ‘AR-15’ and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding,” Richardson wrote. “While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The 21-year-old, who is expected to be the Gators’ starter in the fall, also said that he and his representatives are working on creating a new logo. They will now use only Richardson’s initials and his full name as part of their rebranding efforts.

Richardson’s decision comes after the May tragic elementary school shooting involving an AR-15 style rifle in Uvalde, Texas.