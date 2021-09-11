Anthony Richardson makes his case to replace Emory Jones as Florida QB

The Florida Gators appear to have made a quarterback change, and it has paid immediate dividends for the team.

Starter Emory Jones struggled on the team’s first two drives against USF, completing just one 20-yard pass on three tries. That appeared to prompt a change, with Anthony Richardson taking over on the next drive.

Richardson’s very first pass was a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland.

Anthony Richardson’s first pass of the game 75-yard TD #CFB pic.twitter.com/KcZXtmSjjR — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 11, 2021

Jones did return on the ensuing drive, and he led Florida down the field for another touchdown. It didn’t stick, however, as Richardson was back the drive after that, which culminated in another 41-yard touchdown pass to Copeland.

It’s not really clear if Florida coach Dan Mullen wants to keep rotating his quarterbacks. It’s also not clear what this means for Jones, whom Mullen has stood behind as the starter despite increasing excitement for Richardson.

Richardson, a redshirt freshman, was a highly-touted recruit whose athleticism will have fans salivating. Jones is a bit more experienced and Mullen has expressed confidence in him, but Saturday might prompt a full-blown quarterback controversy at this rate. With the Gators facing Alabama next week, that will only add more intrigue.