Antonio Gates Jr. commits to Michigan State as their highest-rated recruit

Michigan State on Monday secured its top-rated recruit for the 2022 class.

Antonio Gates Jr., the son of legendary tight end Antonio Gates, announced he is committed to Michigan State.

Gates Jr. chose Michigan State over Florida, Penn State, Kentucky and Tennessee, who were also in his top five.

The wide receiver is a four-star recruit from Dearborn Fordson High School. He is the 16th commitment Michigan State has secured for the 2022 recruiting class and their highest-rated recruit.

Gates’ father actually was originally planning to attend Michigan State. But the elder Gates went to Eastern Michigan and Kent State so he could basketball. He eventually made his way to the NFL and played 16 seasons for the Chargers, making eight Pro Bowls.

Gates Jr. is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds.