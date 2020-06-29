Antonio Gates’ son has interest in Michigan

Antonio Gates Jr. is going through the recruiting process and has interest in Michigan.

The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich quoted Gates Jr. as speaking highly of the Wolverines and saying “you can’t go wrong” with Michigan.

#Michigan very appealing to Top247 2022 WR Antonio Gates Jr., son of former NFL TE Antonio Gates (VIP) "It’s Michigan. I mean you can’t go wrong going to Michigan."https://t.co/cxHjHYSYYd pic.twitter.com/Yr3tzbvTAq — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 29, 2020

Gates Jr. is rated a 4-star wide receiver for the class of 2022 by 247 Sports. He attends Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan.

He hasn’t been offered a scholarship by them yet but has been interested in them for a while. Last year, Gates attended a spring practice.

I wanna thank Michigan for having me come out today for the spring practice @Thee_Matty_D @CoachJim4UM @UMich pic.twitter.com/uw0dfQGtJ8 — AntonioGatesJr‼️‼️‼️ (@AntoniogatesJr1) April 6, 2019

Gates Jr. has received scholarship offers from many programs around his area, like Michigan State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati. He also has offers from some SEC schools like Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Gates Jr.’s father, Antonio, played college basketball at Eastern Michigan and then Kent State. He later became an NFL star tight end with the Chargers and will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.