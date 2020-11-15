Appalachian St. QB Zac Thomas taken to hospital as precaution

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas was taken to the hospital as a precaution following a hit he took in the Mountaineers’ 17-13 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

Thomas went 16/22 for 146 yards, a touchdown and interception. He also had 11 attempts for 36 yards. But Thomas was hit late on a rush in the fourth quarter and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Jacob Huesman took over at quarterback.

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said after the game that Thomas had feeling in all his extremities and was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Thomas is a senior and entered the game with 1,139 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns on the season. He also entered with 239 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Mountaineers are 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.