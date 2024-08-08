Appalachian State player swings helmet at teammate in scary practice moment

Appalachian State’s football team had a Myles Garrett moment during a recent practice.

A video was leaked online that showed the incident. App State’s offense and defense were matched up for what appeared to be an 11-on-11 drill.

A defensive lineman wearing No. 12 had bumped into the quarterback despite the QB wearing a red jersey. The same defensive lineman then tussled with an offensive lineman wearing jersey No. 73. The defensive lineman pulled off the offensive lineman’s helmet and then went full Garrett. No. 12 took No. 73’s helmet and smacked No. 73 in the head with it.

Not many details have been made available regarding what transpired. However, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark addressed the matter in a statement to TMZ Sports.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated within the App State football program,” Clark told TMZ.

Clark became the full-time head coach at App State in 2020. The team went 9-5 under him last season and is 35–18 overall under his leadership.

The incident during the practice led many to instantly recall what took place in 2019 during a Steelers-Browns game. Garrett had ripped off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and swung the helmet at the quarterback’s head.