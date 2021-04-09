Arch Manning shares which college football coaches he’s talked to

Arch Manning is one of the top recruits for 2023 and a highly-coveted quarterback prospect. His recruitment will be a story to follow as he passes through high school. And he may have given some clues about schools in which he has interest.

Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, told 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about which college coaches he’s talked with.

“I’ve been talking with a bunch of coaches,” Manning told 247Sports National Analyst Steve Wiltfong. “Coach (Steve) Sark(isian) at Texas, Coach (Jake) Peetz and Coach (Ed) O(rgeron) at LSU and I’ve gotten the opportunity to talk with Coach (Nick) Saban too. Really all those guys are good at what they do and they’re great to talk to and it’s just been great to get the relationships and bonds already.

“I just really love building a relationship. Really getting to know all of the coaches is important to me.”

Manning only listing those coaches doesn’t mean those are the only coaches he’s talked with. However, it is notable that those ones specifically came to mind for him, which could be an indication of programs he’s considering.

Arch will be a junior in the fall at the Isidore Newman School in the New Orleans area.

Arch’s grandfather, Archie, father Cooper, and uncle Eli all went to Ole Miss. Uncle Peyton went to Tennessee. Despite the family’s history, Arch has actually been getting pressure to join another SEC school.