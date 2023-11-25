Arch Manning’s college football debut had fans saying the same thing

Arch Manning on Friday made his college football debut, and his performance during his brief playing time had fans saying the same thing.

Manning’s Texas Longhorns ripped the Texas Tech Red Raiders 57-7 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Friday. The Longhorns rushed for three touchdowns, got a pick-six, and a touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers.

Texas was up so big that they let Manning get his first taste of college action while leading 50-7 late in the third quarter. On his first drive, Manning got the ball inside the 10 but stalled out and turned it over on downs. On Manning’s second (and last) drive, Texas scored a touchdown.

Manning went 2/5 for 30 yards as a passer. He also rushed for 7 yards on 3 carries. It was his work as a runner that left many fans impressed.

Arch Manning showing some wheels to pick up the first down. pic.twitter.com/7b9VySd57G — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning can run it, no doubt. Newman alum makes his debut for the Texas Longhorns pic.twitter.com/WjyYdl4DNT — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 25, 2023

If Arch Manning is this mobile and has even 80% of Peyton’s ability in the pocket, loooooook out. pic.twitter.com/tx1HnotUAV — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) November 25, 2023

Arch Manning can run…. Love it #HookEm — Felix Trammell (@BCommander2407) November 25, 2023

Indeed, Arch is mobile and sure can run well. That’s no surprise considering his father Cooper was a speedy wide receiver before retiring due to a back condition.

Texas has no more than three games left in their season, so head coach Steve Sarkisian could give Manning playing time without worrying about the freshman losing his redshirt.

The Longhorns are now 11-1 and will play in the Big 12 championship game next weekend.

