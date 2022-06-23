Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming.

Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.

Stewart also told ESPN that Texas QB coach A.J. Milwee was a huge part of the recruitment. "I think I’ve talked to A.J. Milwee more than my wife the last two years." He joked that Milwee was around so much Milwee turned the light on in the Isidore Newman weight room at 7 a.m. https://t.co/Vjv4c6sp6Z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 23, 2022

Sarkisian has a reputation for being able to develop quarterbacks. He was an offensive assistant at USC when Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez became stars. He also worked with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones at Alabama when he coached under Nick Saban. The success of those players almost certainly played a role in Manning’s decision.

Texas has not been a national championship contender in over a decade. That is why many people thought they would miss out on Manning, but perhaps that challenge is part of what drew him to Austin.

At least one other coach was said to have made a surprisingly strong impression on Manning, but Sarkisian and his staff clearly did what they had to.