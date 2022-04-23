Surprising coach reportedly making strong impression on Arch Manning

Quarterback Arch Manning, nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, remains the No. 1 recruit of the 2023 cycle. And while Alabama, Georgia and Texas appear to be the frontrunners, Manning has found himself impressed with a coach from outside of that trio.

Evan Stewart, Manning’s high school coach, told ESPN this week that LSU’s Brian Kelly has stood out in the eyes of Arch.

“No coach has come through and made as strong of an impression as Brian Kelly,” Stewart said, via ESPN+. “He has a humility and authenticity when you meet him. You feel like you’ve known him forever.”

That bodes well for LSU’s under-the-radar pursuit of Manning, but it’s really just icing on the cake. The program is still widely viewed as one of the most prestigious in the country, so Kelly doesn’t need to sell too hard.

“An LSU offer is the prestigious offer,” Stewart added. “When kids get that offer, it’s very, very special. LSU has the tradition, facilities and recruiting the camaraderie. It’s a very special place.

“It does sell itself. When LSU football is rolling, I don’t think there’s anything as exciting in the state of Louisiana.”

Time will tell if the impression left by Kelly is enough for Manning to pass over some of the other opportunities he’s been given.