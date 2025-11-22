Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning makes impressive leaping catch for TD

Arch Manning making a touchdown catch

Arch Manning showed that he is an actual athlete on Saturday during the Texas Longhorns’ game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Manning caught a touchdown pass on a trick play during the first quarter of Texas’ game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. on Saturday. The Longhorns ran a double lateral that wound up going to Manning as the intended receiver in the end zone.

The pass from Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone was a little bit high, but Manning made it work.

Manning actually had to go up and make a leaping catch for this one, which he did without any real trouble.

This was, of course, Manning’s first career touchdown reception. He also threw for two scores during the first half.

Manning has not always been the most coordinated figure, but he nailed it here. After a very slow start to the season, he has looked more like the highly-touted recruit he came in as, and had thrown for seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games coming into Saturday.

