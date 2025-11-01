Arch Manning completely whiffed on his touchdown celebration

The Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but quarterback Arch Manning was not quite perfect.

Texas jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. Manning was in fine form, putting together one of his best quarters of the season by throwing for two touchdowns.

On his second score, Manning hit CJ Baxter for a 6-yard touchdown to put his team up by 17. His attempted celebration with tight end Jordan Washington, however, left something to be desired.

Arch Manning goes a perfect 6-6 on the Texas drive including this TD then completely whiffs on the celebration pic.twitter.com/GmpyA1rjZg — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 1, 2025

One can certainly forgive this considering he went 6/6 on the drive. Plus, it is probably better than some of the cringeworthy taunting he engaged in earlier in the season.

It has been an up-and-down season for Manning, who entered as a Heisman candidate and is now just trying to salvage his season. He was on his way to doing that Saturday as he went 11/14 for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, putting Texas out in front of Vanderbilt 24-10.