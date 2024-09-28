Arch Manning to start at QB for Texas for second straight week

Arch Manning will get the start at quarterback for Texas for the second week in a row.

Manning will start for the Longhorns in their game against Mississippi State on Saturday while Quinn Ewers continues to rest and recover from an oblique injury. Texas is aiming to have Ewers at 100 percent for the Longhorns’ game against rival Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to play against Mississippi State, according to sources. @PeteThamel was the first to report. Arch Manning received all of the first team reps this week. The plan is to have Ewers at 100 percent for Texas-OU. pic.twitter.com/yhEdN9FASU — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 28, 2024

Manning got the start and passed for 258 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions against Louisiana Monroe last week. The redshirt freshman has passed for 576 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season.

Texas is installed as a 37-point favorite in the game despite their No. 1 quarterback expected to miss the game. The Longhorns enter Saturday’s contest 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.

