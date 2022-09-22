Were some Arizona State coaches sabotaging Herm Edwards?

Herm Edwards has been fired as the head coach at Arizona State, and it sounds like there are some within the Sun Devils program that may have helped accelerate the move.

Edwards entered the 2022 season on the hot seat. The former NFL head coach was unable to lead the type of turnaround Arizona State had hoped for when he was hired in 2017. According to Doug Haller of The Athletic, there were some people within the Arizona State athletic department who wanted Edwards gone and may have leaked information to help accomplish their goal of ousting him.

One opposing coach told Haller that it was not difficult to get intel about the Sun Devils because some people within the Arizona State program wanted Edwards to be fired.

Arizona State has been under NCAA investigation after Edwards and his staff allegedly hosted recruits during a time when it was prohibited due to the pandemic. Five assistant coaches left Edwards’ staff amid the probe. According to The Athletic, some former staffers believe Edwards knew the team was breaking rules. Others enthusiastically defended the coach.

Edwards never had a losing season, but he finished with a record of 26-20. There were signs last year that some people with Arizona State were ready to move on from him. If there was that much pressure from within, it is no surprise Edwards was let go after last week’s loss to Eastern Michigan.