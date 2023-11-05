Arkansas goes viral for social media post after win at Florida

Arkansas finally put an end to their college football futility in Florida.

The Razorbacks outlasted the Gators 39-36 in overtime Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The win was Arkansas’ first ever in the Swamp. They were previously 0-5 against Florida when playing at the Gators’ home field. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson found wide receiver Tyrone Broden for the game-winning touchdown in OT.

ARKANSAS BEATS FLORIDA IN THE SWAMP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/5XR9qN3JCg — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2023

Arkansas football’s official X account poked fun at their fallen foes after the game. The account posted a variation of an infamous meme with the caption “won’t back down.”

Won't back down pic.twitter.com/CSAgYjZ2z7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

The X post has been viewed over 1.4 million times as of writing.

The photo was a clever play on the “alligator kick” meme that began making the rounds on social media in October. The meme is an AI-generated image of a large man in a dark swap kicking an alligator in the face.

One can only imagine the Arkansas social media manager’s face right after the game-winning touchdown. A loss would have meant that his glorious creation would have never seen the light of day.

The win also ended Arkansas’ 6-game losing streak They were coming off a brutal 7-3 defeat against Mississippi State last week.

The Razorbacks 3-6 for the season, while Florida falls to 5-4.