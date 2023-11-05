 Skip to main content
Arkansas goes viral for social media post after win at Florida

November 4, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Arkansas finally put an end to their college football futility in Florida.

The Razorbacks outlasted the Gators 39-36 in overtime Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The win was Arkansas’ first ever in the Swamp. They were previously 0-5 against Florida when playing at the Gators’ home field. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson found wide receiver Tyrone Broden for the game-winning touchdown in OT.

Arkansas football’s official X account poked fun at their fallen foes after the game. The account posted a variation of an infamous meme with the caption “won’t back down.”

The X post has been viewed over 1.4 million times as of writing.

The photo was a clever play on the “alligator kick” meme that began making the rounds on social media in October. The meme is an AI-generated image of a large man in a dark swap kicking an alligator in the face.

One can only imagine the Arkansas social media manager’s face right after the game-winning touchdown. A loss would have meant that his glorious creation would have never seen the light of day.

The win also ended Arkansas’ 6-game losing streak They were coming off a brutal 7-3 defeat against Mississippi State last week.

The Razorbacks 3-6 for the season, while Florida falls to 5-4.

