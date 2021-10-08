 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 7, 2021

Arkansas St DB Samy Johnson taken to hospital on stretcher

October 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Samy Johnson stretcher

Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was carted off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance during Thursday night’s game against Coastal Carolina.

CCU’s Shermari Jones rushed for 38 yards on the first play after the kickoff to start the third quarter. Johnson made the tackle on Jones, but a teammate ran into Johnson after he made the tackle.

Johnson was down on the turf after the hit and tackle. His teammates all gathered around.

Johnson was eventually put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The fans gave an applause after Johnson was taken away. CCU shared a positive message for Johnson over Twitter.

Johnson, a sophomore, entered Thursday’s game with 14 tackles and an interception on the season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus