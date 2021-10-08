Arkansas St DB Samy Johnson taken to hospital on stretcher

Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was carted off on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance during Thursday night’s game against Coastal Carolina.

CCU’s Shermari Jones rushed for 38 yards on the first play after the kickoff to start the third quarter. Johnson made the tackle on Jones, but a teammate ran into Johnson after he made the tackle.

Shermari Jones 38 yard run to start the 2nd half! #CCU pic.twitter.com/46dcocyjtl — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 8, 2021

Johnson was down on the turf after the hit and tackle. His teammates all gathered around.

Samy Johnson is loaded on ambulance. Team gathers by before he leaves. pic.twitter.com/zZpV39r8Ah — AStateNation (@AStateNation) October 8, 2021

Johnson was eventually put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The fans gave an applause after Johnson was taken away. CCU shared a positive message for Johnson over Twitter.

All of us in the Coastal Carolina University community is sending our thoughts and well wishes to AState player Samy Johnson and the whole Red Wolves family. — Chants. (@GoCCUsports) October 8, 2021

Johnson, a sophomore, entered Thursday’s game with 14 tackles and an interception on the season.