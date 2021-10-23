Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do.

Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.

ARMY TRIED A FAKE FIELD GOAL BUT UNDEFEATED WAKE FOREST TOOK IT BACK FOR A PICK SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/isZBeOr8Fz — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 23, 2021

The decision makes some sense from Army’s perspective. The game was a shootout and they weren’t going to beat Wake Forest by kicking field goals. That said, they might have been better off just sending the offense out on 4th and 4.

Army coach Jeff Monken can take solace in the fact that even the very best can look stupid on fake field goals. It probably won’t be much comfort, though, as Wake Forest went on to win 70-56.