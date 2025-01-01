Fans said the same thing about Ashton Jeanty after loss to Penn State

The Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night was not Ashton Jeanty’s finest moment. In fact, it had fans saying the same thing.

Jeanty rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries as his Boise State Broncos lost 31-14 to the Penn State Nittany Lions in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game was Jeanty’s worst of the season — he had his lowest yardage and worst yards per carry average. The bad game came against one of the only top teams Boise State played all season, which had fans saying the same thing – Jeanty isn’t special when he’s not facing weak competition.

Take a look at some of the memes and reactions:

Ashton Jeanty when he plays a team that isn’t a community college pic.twitter.com/1icMyUVT7B — Wabes (@__wabes) January 1, 2025

Ashton Jeanty when the games aren’t against San Jose State and Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/bEcNoafZev — Steak F (@steaakfriend) January 1, 2025

Travis Hunter fans watching Ashton Jeanty get shut down vs. real competitionpic.twitter.com/Po45kHK9EA — AJ King (@allday_ajking) January 1, 2025

They called Ashton Jeanty da peoples Heisman man pic.twitter.com/OGsCXc2NmB — Send Da Video (@Xce11ent) January 1, 2025

Ashton Jeanty plays a defense that isn’t full of future insurance salesman and the reason he didn’t win the Heisman is exposed — Collin Gutman (@SportsGutCheck) January 1, 2025

Ashton Jeanty when it’s time to play an actual defense pic.twitter.com/mCySMYm9R1 — Jordan bell (@jbsmoove751) January 1, 2025

Ashton Jeanty when he's not playing Southern St. Mary's school of the blind pic.twitter.com/zMvOElvhCN — Trev Scott (@beerlytrevscott) January 1, 2025

Are people stretching with their criticism of Jeanty? Of course. He still had an incredible season with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He helped his team win the Mountain West and make the College Football Playoff. He’s no scrub. But it is funny seeing the internet unite with the same thought about the Boise State running back.