Fans said the same thing about Ashton Jeanty after loss to Penn State

December 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ashton Jeanty in a hoodie

Nov 9, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up before a game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night was not Ashton Jeanty’s finest moment. In fact, it had fans saying the same thing.

Jeanty rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries as his Boise State Broncos lost 31-14 to the Penn State Nittany Lions in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game was Jeanty’s worst of the season — he had his lowest yardage and worst yards per carry average. The bad game came against one of the only top teams Boise State played all season, which had fans saying the same thing – Jeanty isn’t special when he’s not facing weak competition.

Take a look at some of the memes and reactions:

Are people stretching with their criticism of Jeanty? Of course. He still had an incredible season with 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He helped his team win the Mountain West and make the College Football Playoff. He’s no scrub. But it is funny seeing the internet unite with the same thought about the Boise State running back.

