Ex-Auburn player’s wife arrested in Bahamas over alleged plot to murder him

Former Auburn football player Robert Shiver’s wife was arrested in the Bahamas last week over an alleged plot to murder the ex-offensive lineman.

According to Bahamas Court News, 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver and two men were arrested after police discovered that they had made plans to kill Robert Shiver. One of the other men, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, is reported to be Lindsay’s lover. The other man who was charged is 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

Police learned of the alleged plot, which was unsuccessful, while investigating a break-in at a bar in Guana Cay. The officers say the plan was detailed in WhatsApp messages that they discovered while searching the phone of a suspect in the break-in.

Sources familiar with the investigation told WTVY in Alabama that authorities believe Lindsay paid a hitman to kill Robert.

Robert Shiver was a long snapper at Auburn from 2006-2008. He and Lindsay are reportedly estranged.