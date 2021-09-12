Barry Odom thanks Arkansas fans for huge attendance in upset win

Barry Odom shared a message for Arkansas fans on Twitter Saturday after a big win.

Odom, who was the head coach at Missouri from 2016-2019, is now the defensive coordinator/associate head coach for the Razorbacks. Arkansas knocked off Texas 40-21 in a big win for the program and is now 2-0.

Arkansas fans were expected to pack the house in Fayetteville and showed up for the game in a big way. The attendance Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium was 74,531 mostly screaming Hogs fans. They kept Texas fans out of the stadium with some firm support.

Odom was grateful for the support and shared a message on Twitter to thank the fans:

Thank you Razorback Nation…WPS!! https://t.co/sDtlJQYymU — Barry Odom (@Coach_Odom) September 12, 2021

Some thought Arkansas would set a stadium record for attendance. They came close and had their first sellout since 2017.

Arkansas went through some ugly times under Chad Morris, but the program has returned to respectable levels under Sam Pittman. Hogs fans form one of the most passionate fan bases in college sports. They have to be thrilled about Saturday’s result.