Baylor football player Alex Foster dies at 18

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster has died at the age of 18, according to an announcement from the team.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and head coach Dave Aranda issued a joint statement on Wednesday sharing the news of Foster’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend, and a cherished part of the Baylor Family,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”

Aranda shared a separate message on his own personal social media account.

“Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply,” Aranda wrote on X.

Baylor did not provide any details about the cause of death.

Foster, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman, played in high school at Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi. He took a redshirt year last season but was expected to play a role for Baylor’s defense this year.