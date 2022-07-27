Reporter shares the 6 schools Big Ten is considering for expansion

The Big Ten’s unexpected expansion into the Pac-12 was certainly a major moment for the future of the NCAA. However, few believe the conference is done expanding if the conditions are right.

The Big Ten is casting a wide net as it considers further expansion, with six schools on the league’s radar, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Oregon, Washington, Stanford, California, Miami, and Florida State are at least being looked at by the conference as possible expansion candidates.

Big Ten commish Kevin Warren told @ActionNetworkHQ there are "handful of schools" besides Notre Dame that would add value to Big Ten. Sources said other schools being considered by Big Ten: Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami & Florida State https://t.co/nO3heAEHJP — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2022

Ultimately, the biggest Big Ten ambition may be Notre Dame more than any of the other listed schools. With pre-existing rivalries with some Big Ten schools, they would be a huge addition, though any potential union may be out of the Big Ten’s hands.

One thing that is abundantly clear is that the Big Ten is not done expanding. The only question is whether they can find suitable additions, but it certainly feels inevitable that more schools will be joining the league.