Big Ten set to make NFL-like move

The Big Ten has already expanded to encompass the West Coast like a pro league, and now they might implement a rule to make them more like NFL teams.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder reported on Friday that the Big Ten is expected to begin implementing player availability reports. Coaches would have to list the availability of players two hours prior to kickoff of conference games.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy says the measure is expected to pass.

Big Ten will require its football programs to release player availability reports 2 hours before each conference game’s kickoff, pending approval by the league’s schools, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @andygreder. “I’d be shocked if it didn’t pass,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 25, 2023

What purpose would player availability reports serve other than gambling? We can’t think of any others.

Some coaches like to play coy when it comes to injuries for players, but this would force them to make the information public.

Injury reports are publicly released several days per week leading up to games during the NFL season. Those reports influence betting lines and fantasy football transactions.

While fantasy football for the college game never really took off, the college football betting market is as strong as ever. Having injury reports released before games would bring the Big Ten one step closer to matching the NFL.