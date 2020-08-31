Big Ten publicly shares results of vote to postpone football season

The Big Ten tried to put to rest more questions about the conference’s decision to postpone the college football season.

In response to a lawsuit filed by Nebraska players against the conference, the conference confirmed 11 of the 14 members of the Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted to postpone.

#B1G presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall season, the league confirms in a brief responding to #Nebraska players' lawsuit. Brief also outlines that decision based on multiple medical factors applying to all 14 schools. Two groups of experts advised league. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 31, 2020

Big Ten bylaws required at least 60 percent of presidents and chancellors to vote to postpone. A vote of 9-5 would have been sufficient, so that threshold was easily cleared.

The conference faced transparency questions about its decision to postpone the season and whether a formal vote was even taken. That was a major point of contention for parents who recently protested outside the league’s offices. This should at least settle that question.