Longtime Bill Belichick assistant follows Bill O’Brien to Boston College

Bill O’Brien was recently hired as the new head coach at Boston College, and a longtime New England Patriots assistant is going with him.

Boston College is expected to hire Berj Najarian as their football program’s chief of staff, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Najarian has spent the last 24 seasons with the Patriots, mostly as the director of football/head coach administration.

Najarian was better known as Belichick’s right-hand man. While there was an element of mystery behind what Najarian’s actual job was, he worked constantly with Belichick and is extremely close with the head coach. Najarian even caddied for Belichick at the PGA’s Pebble Beach pro-am event years ago.

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe on Thursday described Najarian as “the most organized and efficient guy on the planet.”

O’Brien had two separate stints as an offensive assistant under Belichick in New England, so he has plenty of experience working with Najarian.

After Belichick and the Patriots parted ways last month, O’Brien accepted a job to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. The 54-year-old was with the Buckeyes for a very brief period before being hired as the head coach at Boston College. O’Brien says he turned down an opportunity to remain in New England.