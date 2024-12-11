Did Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson tip off his hire with North Carolina?

There were reports all day on Wednesday saying that Bill Belichick was close to reaching a deal to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football team. Perhaps we could have just looked at the Instagram account of his girlfriend Jordon Hudson for clues on the matter.

Earlier this week, a fan commented on one of Hudson’s Instagram photos and told her “Tell Bill to come to UNC!!”

“I’ll pass the message along,” Hudson wrote in response.

Not only that, but Hudson is following multiple North Carolina football-related Instagram accounts. She is following the official accounts of the school and football team, as well as their cheer and football nutrition accounts.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson following multiple North Carolina accounts on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mXQgvdoBRQ — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) December 11, 2024

Jordon Hudson got this… pic.twitter.com/7E2j5IkVg0 — NFL Be Like (@TheNFLBeLike) December 10, 2024

Why would Hudson have done all that if a deal were not imminent? She wouldn’t have. She knew what was going on and that Belichick was close to reaching a deal to coach the Tar Heels.

Now North Carolina will go from having 73-year-old Mack Brown as their head coach to 72-year-old Belichick. They are getting Hudson as part of a package deal.