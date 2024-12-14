Bill Belichick scores his first recruiting win with North Carolina

Bill Belichick has already scored a significant recruiting win in his new role as North Carolina head coach.

Four-star quarterback Bryce Baker affirmed his commitment to North Carolina on Saturday, two days after Belichick was introduced as coach. Baker had originally committed to the Tar Heels in 2023 to play for Mack Brown, but did not sign in December as he waited to see how the team’s coaching search progressed.

Baker said he first spoke with Belichick on Thursday, shortly after the coach’s introductory press conference. The quarterback was quickly convinced by Belichick’s vision, and re-committed himself to the program.

“I just feel like with Belichick coming in they can provide that next-level development I didn’t have the opportunity to have with other options I was looking at,” Baker told Steve Wiltfong of On3. “Belichick coming from the NFL and the first-hand experience he has for what it takes to be the best.”

Expect that to be the sales pitch Belichick uses with other recruits as well. His success at the NFL level and knowledge of the pro game will get players in the door. They will keep coming if he demonstrates the ability to get them drafted. The question of whether Belichick can recruit at a high level is a valid one, but this is a good early sign for him.

Baker is rated as a top-15 quarterback in the class of 2025. He is also an in-state recruit, having played at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Belichick will have him on campus next fall.