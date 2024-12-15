Bill Belichick could hire notable NFL offensive coordinator at UNC?

Bill Belichick has begun the process of building his staff at North Carolina, and he reportedly has interest in hiring a notable NFL offensive coordinator for the same role with the Tar Heels.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is “one of Belichick’s top choices for offensive coordinator” at UNC.

Turner was promoted to OC of the Raiders last month after Luke Getsy was fired. Turner had been the team’s passing game coordinator prior to that. He also served as the OC of the Washington Commanders under Ron Rivera from 2020-2022, so he has several seasons of experience calling plays.

Turner, 42, is the son of former NFL head coach Norv Turner. The elder Turner also joined Antonio Pierce’s staff in Las Vegas midway through this season.

Belichick has likely been given the freedom to hire whoever he wants at UNC. He is already bringing one of his former assistants with him as a general manager for the program. Turner would be another big addition to the staff.