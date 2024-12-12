Bill Belichick’s former assistant named North Carolina GM

Bill Belichick was not the only big hire North Carolina made on Wednesday.

Former New England Patriots assistant Michael Lombardi is said to be joining Belichick at North Carolina to become the football program’s general manager.

Lombardi had previously been hosting podcasts under the Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN) since 2018. On Wednesday, VSiN co-founder Bill Adee broke the news of Lombardi’s departure from the company to become North Carolina’s GM.

“I’m excited to join Coach Belichick at North Carolina,” Lombardi said. “Although leaving my VSIN family will be hard, I’m excited to return to helping build a winning program.”

From 2014 to 2016, Lombardi worked with the Patriots as one of Belichick’s assistant coaches. The two developed a close relationship and have kept ties ever since.

Lombardi has had some experience in the college ranks, previously serving as an advisor for the Washington Huskies’ football program. Lombardi also had a one-year stint as the Cleveland Brown’s GM in 2013. He has also served various roles for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lombardi was said to be “essential” to Belichick landing in North Carolina, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Belichick got a pretty decent chunk of change in his three-year contract to coach the Tar Heels. Lombardi likely got a sweet deal from North Carolina as well.