Video: Bill O’Brien throws fit in press box after failed 3rd down play

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was a very unhappy man at the end of his team’s first drive in Monday’s national championship game.

The Crimson Tide were set up for 3rd and 5 from the Georgia 19-yard line, and O’Brien broke out a perfect play call that would have set Alabama up with 1st and goal at the very least. Unfortunately, tight end Jahleel Billingsley slipped on the route, leading to an incompletion.

O’Brien’s reaction to the play not coming together was caught on camera, and it was an all-time great freakout.

Bill O'Brien was heated after Georgia's stop 😳 pic.twitter.com/4U1qqr10Hf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022

O’Brien looked like he was running through every curse word in the book there. Considering how well the play was drawn up, it’s tough to blame him for his frustration.

This is not the first time we’ve seen O’Brien lose his temper on camera. You can’t say he isn’t passionate.