Bo Nix gives Alabama bulletin-board material ahead of Iron Bowl

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the Iron Bowl on Saturday due to a recent season-ending ankle injury, but he is sure to be a topic of conversation in the Alabama locker room leading up to the big game.

During his weekly appearance on “The Next Round” Monday, Nix shared some of his thoughts on Alabama’s shootout win over Arkansas. He mentioned some of the “controversial calls” from the game. He indicated that it is common knowledge that the Crimson Tide tend to benefit from such calls. Nix was happy to elaborate.

Auburn QB Bo Nix threw some shade at SEC officiating in Alabama games on today's show. See the full interview here: https://t.co/W7pUFq8vxC Bo Nix's weekly appearance is presented by @CraneWorks1987. pic.twitter.com/9rlYdTFnVD — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2021

“I think you can watch the game and anybody that’s unbiased would think that something is different,” Nix said. “It is what it is. That’s kind of how it’s always been. That’s part of the game. They have good players. You can’t take that away from them.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comments, and he said that talk is an “external factor” that the Tide can’t waste energy on.

There were numerous calls in Alabama’s 42-35 win over Arkansas that benefitted Nick Saban’s team. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said during the broadcast that the Razorbacks were on the wrong end of multiple bad calls.

Of course, Alabama fans could point out that Nix didn’t complain when he caught a huge break on one of the most controversial plays of the season last year.

Great teams and great coaches tend to get the benefit of the doubt. That’s hardly a new concept in sports, and it is certainly one that applies to Saban and Alabama.