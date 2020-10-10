 Skip to main content
Arkansas screwed by referees on controversial Bo Nix spike play at end of game

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Auburn Bo Nix spike

Arkansas got screwed by a bad call from the referees at the end of their loss at Auburn on Saturday night.

Auburn was down 28-27 to Arkansas and had the ball for a third down in the final minute. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix intended to spike the ball on the play to stop the clock. He bobbled the snap, picked the ball off the ground, then spiked it behind him.

The initial ruling on the field was intentional grounding. The referees reviewed the play and upheld the call. They ran 10 seconds off the clock and said it was a loss of a down for Auburn.

The Tigers then kicked a 39-yard field goal on the next play to effectively win the game.

Since Nix spiked the ball backwards, the ball should have been considered live and therefore a fumble, not a spike. The referees blew the call and helped give Auburn a 30-28 win.

Those watching could not believe it:

